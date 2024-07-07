VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.05

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.05 and last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 2646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

