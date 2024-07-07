VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.05

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.05 and last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 2646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.