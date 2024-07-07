Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,203,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 841,939 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.38% of Vipshop worth $36,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC decreased their target price on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Vipshop Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of VIPS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,826. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. Equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

