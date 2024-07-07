Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $16,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 171,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,934. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $366.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.79 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

