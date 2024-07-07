Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.89

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $2.98. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 449,091 shares traded.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. now owns 37,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

