Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Rempart Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 4.6% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 69.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 38,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of V stock opened at $270.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.80. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.68 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

