Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 596,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $155,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

Visa stock opened at $270.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.68 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.80.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie raised their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.56.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

