Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $270.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $494.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.80. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.68 and a 52 week high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.56.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

