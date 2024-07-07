Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.31

Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and traded as high as $5.42. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 36,863 shares.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
