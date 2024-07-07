Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.31

Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and traded as high as $5.42. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 36,863 shares.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 285.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,368,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 188,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,662,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after buying an additional 480,897 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.