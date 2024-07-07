WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,688 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in WaFd were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in WaFd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in WaFd in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WaFd in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in WaFd during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in WaFd during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WaFd Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. WaFd, Inc has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $34.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. WaFd had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $171.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WaFd, Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

