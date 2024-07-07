Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $70.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

