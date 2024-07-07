Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 201.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,930 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 160,920 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.8% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $70.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

