Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.81 and last traded at $68.57. 2,228,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 17,729,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.47.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $563.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

