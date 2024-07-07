Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 24.1% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $352.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

