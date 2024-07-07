Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $914.57 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $918.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $831.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $751.25. The company has a market cap of $869.22 billion, a PE ratio of 134.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $816.78.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total transaction of $8,098,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,299,772 shares in the company, valued at $89,059,454,309.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 858,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,573,781. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

