Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $506,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,477.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 386,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $126.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $320.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

