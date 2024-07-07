Wasatch Advisors LP Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after buying an additional 2,128,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $6,016,878,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,757,000 after buying an additional 695,502 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,329,000 after buying an additional 154,426 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $204.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $210.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.65.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

