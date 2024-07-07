Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,424 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.10% of Waste Management worth $89,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Get Our Latest Report on WM

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $210.33. 1,647,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,620. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.06 and a 200 day moving average of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.