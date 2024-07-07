Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 43 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $406.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $412.13 and its 200-day moving average is $369.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.79 and a 52 week high of $430.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

