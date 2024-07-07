Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 73,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of JAVA stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

