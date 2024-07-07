Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 19,014 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,014 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 54,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.