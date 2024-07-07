Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 212 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB opened at $372.75 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.13 and a 200 day moving average of $373.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.