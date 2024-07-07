Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,615 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 656,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,480,000 after acquiring an additional 160,836 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $87.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day moving average is $89.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.17.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

