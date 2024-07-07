Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 831 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $384,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after acquiring an additional 848,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Datadog by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after acquiring an additional 651,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Datadog by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 252,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 205,188 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.89.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $134.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.54. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 420.50, a PEG ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,246,307.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,940,858.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $75,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,578,245.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,246,307.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,694 shares in the company, valued at $30,940,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,242 shares of company stock worth $99,862,497 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

