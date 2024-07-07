Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 41,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 795.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $40.10.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

