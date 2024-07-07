Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after buying an additional 100,787 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,725.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after buying an additional 1,052,198 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after buying an additional 139,450 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,181 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $17,663,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,340,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,345 shares of company stock worth $66,416,801 over the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $110.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of -102.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.48. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DASH

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.