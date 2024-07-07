Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in Ryanair by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,083,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,692,000 after purchasing an additional 521,913 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Ryanair by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 104,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.47 and a 200-day moving average of $132.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $87.18 and a 52-week high of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 14.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

