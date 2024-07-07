Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 103,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 12,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BGR opened at $13.16 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0657 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

