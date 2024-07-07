Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $154.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.95. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $169.65.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

