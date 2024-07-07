Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $117.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.69 and a 200-day moving average of $122.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

