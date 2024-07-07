Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,548,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,861,000 after acquiring an additional 313,649 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 200.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 322,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after acquiring an additional 214,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,905,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.66. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $103.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

