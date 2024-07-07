Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,509,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,451 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 123,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOB opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $116.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.89 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 10.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.03%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $93,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

