Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

CGDG opened at $28.83 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

