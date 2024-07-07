Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Compass Point raised their target price on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.27.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $118.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average of $124.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $141.52.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

