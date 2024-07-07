Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 42.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $419,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 549,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,403,000 after acquiring an additional 40,044 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE WHR opened at $100.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $160.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.42%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

