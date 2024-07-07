Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,640 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Heartland Financial USA worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTLF has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,529 shares of company stock valued at $341,387 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

