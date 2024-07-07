Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 432 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,114,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 97,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,018,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $98.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

