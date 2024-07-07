West Oak Capital LLC Buys 142 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,145,000. Etfidea LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.65.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $204.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $210.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

