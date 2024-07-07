Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.06

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.06 and traded as low as $8.05. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 33,615 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIA. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,280,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,263,000 after buying an additional 135,330 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 95,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. RHS Financial LLC grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 163,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

