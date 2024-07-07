Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.06

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.06 and traded as low as $8.05. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 33,615 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
