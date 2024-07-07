Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $262.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,959,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,931 shares of company stock valued at $11,913,039 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth approximately $4,102,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 425.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.4 %

WSM opened at $279.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.75. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $120.74 and a 12-month high of $348.51.

Williams-Sonoma shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 9th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 9th.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

