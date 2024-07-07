WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.3% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

