Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 18,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 25,457 shares.The stock last traded at $354.86 and had previously closed at $352.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Winmark in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company.

Get Winmark alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Winmark

Winmark Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.26 and its 200 day moving average is $365.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.36%.

Winmark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Insider Transactions at Winmark

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total transaction of $3,092,501.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total transaction of $3,092,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total transaction of $1,546,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,014,647.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winmark

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Winmark by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Winmark during the first quarter valued at $2,085,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Winmark by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 25,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Winmark by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Winmark by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winmark

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.