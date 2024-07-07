Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $111.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wintrust Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2,131.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 70,601 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 258,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after buying an additional 65,179 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,624,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $96.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.03. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.