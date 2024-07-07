Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $111.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2,131.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 70,601 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 258,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after buying an additional 65,179 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,624,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $96.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.03. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

