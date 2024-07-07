Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $111.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.08.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Wintrust Financial
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $96.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.03. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $105.29.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wintrust Financial
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.