Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 157.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,416 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,503 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $19,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.03. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.08.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

