Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,899 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 47.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Stock Performance

NYSE WIT opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Wipro Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

