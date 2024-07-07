WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 44,387 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 24,187 shares.The stock last traded at $70.98 and had previously closed at $71.17.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

