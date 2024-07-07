WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.09.

Several research firms recently commented on WW. UBS Group reduced their price objective on WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in WW International during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in WW International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of WW International by 229.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 79,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WW opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $101.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.66. WW International has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $206.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WW International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

