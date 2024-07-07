Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIOW) Shares Up 17.5%

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIOW – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 1,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Up 17.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.
About Xenetic Biosciences
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on advancing immune-oncology technologies for hard to treat cancers. The company's proprietary DNase platform is designed to improve outcomes of existing treatments, including immunotherapies, by targeting neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which have been implicated in cancer progression and resistance to cancer treatments that targets pancreatic cancer comprising pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, colorectal carcinoma, and other gastrointestinal cancer.
