Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.41

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 231881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Xerox in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Xerox Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -63.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Xerox by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 30,127.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

