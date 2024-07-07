YouGov (LON:YOU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $989.71

Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 989.71 ($12.52) and traded as low as GBX 423 ($5.35). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.69), with a volume of 1,430,326 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.65) target price on shares of YouGov in a report on Monday, June 24th.

YouGov Stock Up 5.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 766.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 983.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70. The stock has a market cap of £521.42 million, a PE ratio of 2,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 4,496 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.26), for a total transaction of £40,014.40 ($50,612.70). Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

YouGov Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

