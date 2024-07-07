Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $963,332.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,900.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,515 shares of company stock worth $4,620,080. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.38 and a 200-day moving average of $135.05. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

